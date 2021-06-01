More than two in five people in Buckinghamshire fully vaccinated against Covid-19

More than two in five people in Buckinghamshire have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, figures reveal.

NHS data shows 188,221 people had received both jabs by May 23 – 44 per cent of those aged 16 and over, based on the latest population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those to have received both jabs, 168,027 were aged 40 and over – 58 per cent of the age group.

Data shows 44 per cent of those aged 16 and over in Bucks had received their second vaccination by May 23

It means 20,194 people aged between 16 and 39 have received both doses.

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage between different areas for residents who have received at least one dose.

Across Buckinghamshire, 73 per cent of those aged 16 and over have received their first jab.

Areas with the highest coverage:

1) Bledlow, Cadmore End and Hambleden Valley, with 85.4 per cent of people aged 16 and over given their first dose

2) Longwick, Kimble and Lacey Green, 85.2 per cent

3) Princes Risborough, 84.9 per cent

Areas with the lowest coverage:

1) Oakridge and Castlefield, 51.1 per cent

2) Aylesbury Central, 53.7 per cent

3) Sands, 54.2 per cent

Across England, 19.4 million people had received a second dose of the jab by May 23 – 43 per cent of the population aged over 16 and over.

That includes 17 million people aged 40 and over – 60 per cent of the age group.

In total, 31.6 million people had received at least one dose of a vaccine by the same date, covering 70 per cent of people over 16.

Despite the success of the rollout, some staff at care homes in Buckinghamshire have not been vaccinated.

The figures show 3710 out of 4773 eligible staff, including agency workers, at older adult care homes had received a first dose by May 23 – meaning 22 per cent have not had a jab.