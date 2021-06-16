No more Covid restrictions after July 19, urges Buckingham MP

Buckingham MP Greg Smith has called on Health Secretary to ensure there will be no further delay to coronavirus restrictions lifting after July 19.

In a debate on the pandemic on Monday, June 14, Mr Smith asked Matt Hancock: "The vulnerable are virtually all double jabbed, the vaccines are working against all variants, eight in 10 of us are believed to have antibodies.

"Just how much better does the data need to be to restore freedom and rescue so many businesses from ruin?"

Greg Smith MP in Buckingham

Throughout the pandemic, Mr Smith has expressed concerns that the government has got the balance between protecting lives and damaging business unnecessarily wrong.