One new coronavirus death in hospital in Buckinghamshire

One new coronavirus death has been recorded at Bucks Healthcare NHS Trust

One new coronavirus death has been recorded at the Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust in the latest 24-hour period, the latest official figures show.

NHS England figures show 418 people had died in hospital at Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust as of 5pm on Tuesday (June 1).

That was an increase of one compared to Monday, when there were 417.

No other deaths have been recorded in the latest week. The previous week, one death was reported.

The victims were among 11,554 deaths recorded across the South East.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

This means some of the deaths that were first recorded in the latest period may actually have taken place days earlier.

NHS England guidance states: "Confirmation of Covid-19 diagnosis, death notification and reporting in central figures can take up to several days and the hospitals providing the data are under significant operational pressure."