Only one Covid-19 patient being cared for in hospital in Bucks

Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for one coronavirus patient in hospital as of Tuesday, May 18, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 at Bucks Healthcare NHS Trust by 8am on May 18 was in line with the same day the previous week.

Four weeks ago, there were seven beds occupied by Covid-19 patients in Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust.

Across England there were 749 people in hospital with Covid as of May 18, with 114 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 55 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 58 per cent.

The figures also show that one new Covid patient was admitted to hospital in Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust in the week to May 16. This was down from three in the previous seven days.

Milton Keynes University Hospital Trust was caring for seven coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, May 18, the figures show - in line with the same day the previous week.

Four weeks ago, there were nine beds occupied by Covid-19 patients in Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.