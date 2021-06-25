People aged 18 to 39 urged to book their Pfizer COVID jab at Stoke Mandeville clinics this weekend

People aged 18 to 39 who have not yet had their COVID-19 vaccine can book an appointment for their first Pfizer jab at a series of clinics in Stoke Mandeville this weekend.

These will not be drop-in clinics, but should be booked via the National Booking System.

Clinics will be running throughout the day on Friday, June 25, Saturday, June 26, and Sunday, June 27, at Stoke Mandeville Stadium (also known as The Guttman Centre).

These are only available for people aged 18 to 39 who have not had their first jab yet.

To book your appointment call 119 for free or visit the National Booking System website.

The clinics will be run by Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust, who have been operating the Large-Scale National vaccination centre at the same site.

Tehmeena Ajmal, COVID operations director for Oxford Health NHS FT, said: “If you are aged 18-39 and have not yet had your first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, please do book a place at one of these clinics at Stoke Mandeville over the weekend.

"Our vaccination teams and the many volunteers supporting them are working incredibly hard to deliver as many vaccine doses to people as possible.

"The sooner people arrange their appointments, the sooner we can return to a more normal way of life, keeping ourselves and those around us as safe as possible.”

Around 78 per cent of all eligible adults in Buckinghamshire have now had at lease one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.