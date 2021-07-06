Stoke Mandeville Hospital ICU nurse attends special service at St Paul’s Cathedral

A matron on the intensive care unit (ICU) at Stoke Mandeville Hospital attended a special service of commemoration and thanksgiving for the people who have played a role in tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

Critical care matron Molly Chibvuri was one of the staff members NHS England said would be placed “at the heart” of the socially distanced service at St Paul's Cathedral yesterday, July 5, to coincide with the 73rd anniversary of the foundation of the health service.

NHS England said people from “all faiths and none” attended the service to “recognise the dedication and commitment of all those who have played their part in combating coronavirus across the NHS, care sector and beyond”.

Molly Chibvuri, right, receiving an award last year

The service was led by Dr David Ison, Dean of St Paul’s, and the Bishop of London, Dame Sarah Mullally.

Scientists, vaccine champions and health bosses were present, alongside frontline NHS staff like Molly, who were specially invited to attend.