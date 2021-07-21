Stoke Mandeville Stadium open for walk-in Covid vaccinations every day in July

Walk-in Covid vaccinations are now available at Stoke Mandeville Stadium every day throughout the rest of July.

Anyone who wants to grab a jab can simply turn up at the Guttman Centre site within the stadium, with no need to book first.

The centre, run by Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust, can vaccinate up to 600 people a day. It is welcoming anyone aged 18 and over who needs a Pfizer first or second dose – please ensure you leave at least eight weeks between doses.

A walk-in vaccination centre

The doors are open from 9.30am to 7pm every day.

Tehmeena Ajmal, Oxford Health’s Covid operations director, said: “The walk-in opportunity has proved popular so we are running it until the end of the month – this is an easy way to get your first or second dose.

“Whoever you are, if you are aged 18 or older and you haven’t had your Covid jab yet, make today the day that you make this happen.

“It is just as vital to get your jab now as it was on Day One.

“I also want to pay tribute to all the people who have worked so hard over many months to operate our vaccinations centres. Thanks to their efforts, Oxford Health has administered more than 446,000 doses, which contributes greatly to the national programme to get as many people as possible protected.”

Where is the centre?

You can find the centre at Stoke Mandeville Stadium, Guttmann Road, Aylesbury HP21 9PP.

Marshals will direct you to the parking area, which is separate to other bays for the use of people using the sports facilities.

Buses service number 9, X30, or 300 go from Aylesbury bus station to the centre.

For Bucks bus timetables and a journey planner, go to www.buckscc.gov.uk/services/transport-and-roads/buses-and-trains/bus-timetables/

What do I need to do?

Wear clothing that gives easy access to your non-dominant arm, and be aware you may have to queue for a short while.

It would be helpful if you could tell staff your NHS number. If you don’t know it, you can find it online by using the Find your NHS number service or by logging on to the NHS App (you’ll need to register if you have not used it before). Having your NHS number will speed up the process, but it is not essential.