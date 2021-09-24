Support for Aylesbury residents continues as shielding programme ends

Buckinghamshire residents who were previously shielding have been receiving letters from the government advising that the national shielding programme, previously paused, has now ended.

Buckinghamshire Council is reassuring residents that support is still available for those that need it, including the council's Helping Hand scheme.

Councillor Steve Bowles, Buckinghamshire Council’s cabinet member for communities, said: “We are continuing to digest the updated information from the government for people who have previously shielded during the Covid pandemic.

"Anyone who’s been previously considered as Clinically Extremely Vulnerable should be receiving a letter from the Government, if they haven’t already had it, which will communicate that they will not be advised to shield in the future.

"Although shielding has been paused since the end of March 2021 we appreciate that for some people there may be mixed feelings about the announcement but want to reassure people that for those who need it, support is still available.

"The vaccination programme and treatments have really helped to protect the most vulnerable from the big risks of Covid.

"We know that many people who’ve been more at risk from the virus however will still feel worried and may still feel more comfortable continuing to take extra precautions.

"The government has published comprehensive advice on its website for people who’ve previously been considered as Clinically Extremely Vulnerable - at www.gov.uk/coronavirus, a copy of the letter can also be found on the Government’s webpages.

"There is a wide range of information, advice and support available. You can still seek support from the NHS Volunteer Responder programme.

"If you are perhaps feeling nervous about being more social or are generally left feeling uncertain about what has happened in the last 18 months, the updated Buckinghamshire online directory can help you find local social and support groups.

"You should continue to get medical help from the NHS and other health providers for your existing health conditions and any new health concerns.

"As ever, the pandemic continues to present big challenges, we know people have a range of reactions to it all, but here in Buckinghamshire we have shown throughout that our strong communities are there for people who are struggling so if you are finding things tough, please do reach out.