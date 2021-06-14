Two Covid-19 patients in hospital in Buckinghamshire

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 5% in the last four weeks

Two coronavirus patients were being cared for in hospital at Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust of Tuesday, June 8, figures show.

A week previously, NHS England data shows that no people were being treated in hospital for Covid-19 at 8am on June 1.

Four weeks ago, there was one bed occupied by a Covid-19 patient at Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust.

Across England there were 879 people in hospital with Covid as of June 8, with 140 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by five per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 11 per cent.

The figures also show that four new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust in the week to June 6. This was up from one in the previous seven days.

Milton Keynes University Hospital Trust was caring for three coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, June 8 - down from four on the same day the previous week.

Four weeks ago, there were seven beds occupied by Covid-19 patients at Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.