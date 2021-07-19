Vaccination van coming back to Bucks with drop-in clinics until August 1

The Health on the Move van is back on the road this week, bringing more Covid vaccinations to Buckinghamshire with stops at Aylesbury, Gerrards Cross, High Wycombe and Chesham.

If you have not had your vaccination yet, the Health on the Move van makes getting your jab as convenient as possible.

These drop-in mobile clinics will be offering first and second doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine for people aged 40 and over.

The Health on the Move van

And when the van arrives at Chesham Market on Saturday, July 31, the Pfizer vaccine will be on board for the first time for anyone aged 18 or over who's looking for their first dose.

NHS guidance is currently to leave a gap of at least eight weeks between vaccination doses.

The vaccine van, which is run by Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust, will be at the locations listed below between July 21 and August 1.

Please note - all dates and venues may be subject to last minute scheduling changes, so please check here for the latest updates.

Weds July 21, 10am-4pm - Alfred Rose Community Centre, Dunsham Lane, Aylesbury, HP20 2ER

Thurs July 22, 10am-3pm - Quarrendon and Meadowcroft Community Centre, HP19 9HH

Fri July 23, 10am-3pm - Gerrards Cross Tesco SL9 8ER

Sat July 24, 10am-3pm – Wrights Meadow Centre, Wrights Meadow Road, High Wycombe, HP11 1SQ

Sun July 25, 10am-3pm - Green St Centre, Green Street, High Wycombe, HP11 2LY

Fri, July 30, 10am-3pm - Quarrendon and Meadowcroft Community Centre, HP19 9HH

Sat July 31, 10am-3pm - Chesham Market, High Street, Chesham

Sun Aug 1, 10am-3pm - Castlefield Community Centre, Wycombe, HP12 3LL

Tehmeena Ajmal, Covid operations director for Oxford Health NHS FT, said: “We’re really pleased to be bringing the Health on the Move bus back to Buckinghamshire and to bring the vaccination programme closer to our communities.

"We would urge anyone in the areas being visited by the bus who still needs a jab to please make the most of this opportunity. Vaccinations are still the surest way back to a more normal way of life and we want to make getting one as easy as possible for you.”

Dr Raj Bajwa, chair of the NHS Buckinghamshire Clinical Commissioning Group said: “This project is a great example of health and local authority partners working together to support the health of our local communities.

"If you still need a vaccine, please do visit the Health on the Move bus if it comes to your area. The more people who have their vaccine dose, the safer all of us and those around us will be – particularly with cases rising again and more restrictions lifting this week.”

If you have not yet had your vaccination and cannot, or are not eligible to, attend any of the mobile drop-in clinics, you can instead book your appointment here or call 119 free of charge.