Vaccine vans offering mobile Covid-19 jabs hit the road

The Covid-19 vaccination programme is hitting the road across Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and parts of Berkshire to bring jabs closer to where people live and work.

Two roving NHS vaccine vans will be offering ‘Health on the Move’ mobile clinics and supporting pop-up clinics to make it easier for everyone who wants a Covid-19 vaccination to get one.

Nearly 1.8 million vaccinations have already been delivered across the Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West Integrated Care System (BOB ICS) since the vaccination roll-out began in December 2020.

Health on the Move van

A spokesman said: "Great progress has been made in ensuring people in priority groups from all communities and locations have received at least one jab.

"We are now working to ensure everyone over 18 who wants a jab has one before July 19.

"With our Health on the Move vans, we will go further, with the ability to offer 240 jabs a day, seven days a week."

The vans will be staffed by Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust but are the result of partnership working between health and local authorities across the BOB ICS.

The plan is to serve areas where uptake of the vaccinations has been slower - among some ethnic groups or because of things such as rural location, vaccine hesitancy and misinformation, isolation, underlying health conditions, access to transport and hours of work.

Health on the Move will also promote other public health services, including the winter flu campaign, smoking cessation and health checks in due course.

Dr James Kent, executive lead for BOB ICS, said: “This is an important initiative to build on the success of the Covid-19 vaccination programme and a great example of partnership and system working across health and local authority colleagues.”

Robert Majilton, deputy chief officer of Bucks Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "The roll-out of Covid-19 vaccination needs to reach everyone with the vaccination offer, ensuring they have the best protection possible from the virus.

"We know that the Health on the Move vans are a great way to provide access to those who may have otherwise been left behind.