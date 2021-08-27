Covid-19 update: Less than 100 new infections confirmed in Aylesbury Vale today

Daily Covid case numbers have fallen slightly in Aylesbury Vale today ( 27 August).

The Government's daily update showed a further 97 positive tests have been returned in the area, a slight fall from yesterday's figures.

Yesterday, 103 new infections were recorded, while overall, case numbers have plateaued.

97 new Covid cases have been confirmed in Aylesbury Vale on August 27

In the past week in Aylesbury Vale 638 new cases have been confirmed, just 10 more than the total for the week before.

Since the pandemic started, 16,894 different people have tested positive in Aylesbury Vale.

The Government has recorded 345 Covid-linked deaths in Aylesbury Vale since last March. These deaths are recorded when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive, no deaths of this kind were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale in the past 24 hours.

Another 38,046 cases were confirmed across the UK in the past 24 hours, Public Health England has recorded a further 100 deaths in this time too.