Covid case figures increased in Aylesbury Vale over the past 24 hours, the government confirmed 79 infections in the area.

Yesterday (August 16), 60 new positive tests were returned from Aylesbury Vale.

The 79 cases confirmed today, is more in line with recent averages for Aylesbury Vale, 571 infections have been reported in the past seven days, a 25% increase from last week.

79 Covid cases were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale on August 17

No Covid-linked deaths were confirmed in the past 24 hours in Aylesbury Vale. The Government confirms these cases when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

Throughout the UK 170 deaths of this kind have been reported in just 24 hours.