Covid case numbers continue to fall in Aylesbury Vale

A further 48 Covid cases have been confirmed by the Government in Aylesbury Vale today (July 28).

This is the lowest amount of daily infections returned in the region this week and continues the trend of Covid infections decreasing in Aylesbury Vale.

Over the past seven days 445 people in Aylesbury Vale have returned a positive coronavirus test which represents a 38% fall from the week before.

No Covid-linked deaths were recorded in the region today, the Government reports these when someone passes away within 28 days of testing positive. A virus-related death was reported in Aylesbury Vale yesterday.