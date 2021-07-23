Covid case numbers fall in Aylesbury Vale again

Daily Covid case numbers fell in Aylesbury Vale today (July 23), with 71 new infections confirmed.

This is a decrease from yesterday's daily figures when another 82 new positive tests were recorded.

No Covid-linked deaths were confirmed in the region, the Government records these fatalities when someone passes within 28 days of returning a positive test.

National case figures fell too, a further 36,389 new infections were revealed in the UK, significantly better than last Saturday when over 50,000 new infections were revealed.