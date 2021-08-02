Covid case numbers fall in Aylesbury Vale and across the UK

Covid case numbers declined again in Aylesbury Vale with the Government reporting 45 new infections today (August 2).

This is a fall from Sunday's numbers when 60 lab-confirmed positive tests were reported in the region.

No new Covid-linked deaths were announced in the region, the Government reports these when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

Nationally case numbers also fell further, 21,952 new infections were confirmed in the UK in the past 24 hours.