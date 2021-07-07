Covid case numbers fall in Aylesbury Vale, but rise significantly across the UK

An additional 65 Covid cases were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale today (July 7).

This is a fall from yesterday's statistics when 83 new positive tests were returned in just 24 hours.

Nationally it was a different story, Public Health England confirmed a further 32,548 new Covid cases. This represents the first time daily case numbers in the UK have passed the 30,000 threshold since January.

No deaths were announced in Aylesbury Vale that could be linked to the virus and there was no update for the region regarding hospital admissions. The government defines covid-linked deaths, as instances where someone passes away within 28 days of testing positive.

Aylesbury's recent case figures reveal 511 new people in the region have tested positive in the past week, which is a 108.6% increase from the previous seven days.

A further 197 and 403 first and second dose vaccinations have been recorded in Aylesbury Vale in the last 24 hours.

Further national information released today, confirmed a further 33 virus-linked deaths and 386 hospital admissions.