Covid case numbers increase again in Aylesbury Vale

Another rise in daily Covid cases has been reported by the Government for Aylesbury Vale today (August 6).

A further 75 Covid infections have been confirmed in the past 24 hours, a rise from the 63 recorded yesterday.

With today's increase in lab-confirmed cases in the region, meaning more positive Covid tests have been confirmed in Aylesbury Vale this week, versus the prior seven days.

In the last seven days 410 new Covid infections have been reported in Aylesbury Vale a 2% rise from the previous seven days.

No new Covid-linked deaths were confirmed in the region, Public Health England records fatalities as Covid-related when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

One death of this kind was confirmed in Aylesbury Vale yesterday.