Covid case numbers increase in Aylesbury Vale

Daily Covid case numbers increased in Aylesbury Vale today (August 10), with the Government reporting 71 new infections.

This represents an increase from recent days when daily infection numbers have remained in the low 50s.

Over the past seven days 454 lab-confirmed Covid cases have been confirmed in Aylesbury Vale, an increase of 25% from the previous week.

71 Covid cases were reported on August 10

No new Covid-linked deaths were confirmed in the Vale. Public Health England records deaths as Covid-linked when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

Within Aylesbury Vale two virus-linked deaths have been confirmed in the past seven days.

Latest rollout data for Aylesbury Vale shows 71.1% of adults have been jabbed twice and 85% of over 18s have received their first dose protecting against Covid.

Across the UK another 23,510 Covid infections were reported in the past 24 hours and 146 deaths were recorded.

In the past seven days virus-linked deaths in the UK have risen by 14.8% and there has been a 7.3% increase in reported cases.