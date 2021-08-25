Covid case numbers increased in Aylesbury Vale again today (August 25), with the Government recording 94 new cases in the area.

Yesterday 77 new infections were reported in Aylesbury Vale, with only 55 new positive tests being returned on Monday.

No Covid-linked deaths were reported in the area today. Yesterday, a Covid-related death was confirmed in the region, these are recorded when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

94 Covid cases were recorded in Aylesbury Vale on August 25

Latest rollout data shows 85.4% of adults have been vaccinated once in Aylesbury Vale and 75.5% of over 18s have been jabbed twice.

Across the UK a further 35,847 Covid infections were confirmed in the past 24 hours and another 149 virus-linked deaths were reported.

Weekly case figures and the Covid-linked death toll has increased across the UK by 12.1% and 13.4% respectively.