Covid case numbers rise slightly in Aylesbury Vale, but skyrocket nationally

A further 83 Covid cases were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale yesterday evening (July 14).

The information was released late by Public Health England due to a processing issue.

Whilst there was another slight rise in cases confirmed in Aylesbury Vale, with daily figures rising from 73 to 83 in 24 hours, figures soared nationally.

83 new Covid cases were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale on July 14

For the first time since mid-January over 40,000 cases were confirmed in just 24 hours across the UK. In total, 42,302 daily Covid cases were confirmed in the UK.

Figures for Aylesbury showed no new Covid-related deaths. The government records these deaths when someone passes within 28 days of returning a positive test.

Another 230 first and 390 second dose vaccinations were recorded in Aylesbury Vale.

Nationally, 49 Covid-caused deaths were confirmed in the past 24 hours across the UK. A further 538 Covid-related hospital admissions were also confirmed.