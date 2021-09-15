Four-fifths of the UK population is now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, with a booster programme announced for the over-50s this week.

England's deputy chief medical officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, said the UK has had one of the world’s most successful Covid-19 vaccination programmes.

Vaccines have averted 24 million cases and saved an estimated 112,000 lives, he told a Downing Street press conference.

10 Aylesbury Vale neighbourhoods are below the national average

Covid infection rates have surged across England since children returned to the classroom.

Official figures from the UK Government show infection rates increased by 13% between August 31 and September 7.

As of September 12, 81% of people aged over 16 had received two doses of a vaccine, according to Public Health England.

However, there are areas of Aylesbury Vale where a far smaller proportion of the population had had both jabs.

Here are the neighbourhoods with the fewest over-16s fully vaccinated.

The neighbourhoods are middle super layer output areas (MSOAs), small geographic units used in government statistics.

1) California & Southcourt

-In California & Southcourt, 4,054 people had been given both their jabs as of 12 September, 65.9% of the population aged over 16.

2) Buckingham North

-In Buckingham North, 4,640 people had been given both their jabs as of 12 September, 66.16% of the population aged over 16.

3) Aylesbury Central

-In Aylesbury Central, 4,522 people had been given both their jabs as of 12 September, 67.54% of the population aged over 16.

4) Gatehouse

-In Gatehouse, 4,406 people had been given both their jabs as of 12 September, 68% of the population aged over 16.

5) Watermead & Elmhurst

-In Watermead & Elmhurst, 3,907 people had been given both their jabs as of 12 September, 72.22% of the population aged over 16.

6) Berryfields & Haydon Hill

-In Berryfields & Haydon Hill, 7,471 people had been given both their jabs as of 12 September, 72.37% of the population aged over 16.

7) Buckingham South, Maids Moreton & Akeley

-In Buckingham South, Maids Moreton & Akeley, 6,797 people had been given both their jabs as of 12 September, 73.38% of the population aged over 16.

8) Walton Court & Hawkslade

-In Walton Court & Hawkslade, 3,623 people had been given both their jabs as of 12 September, 73.77% of the population aged over 16.

9) Victoria Park

-In Victoria Park, 3,850 people had been given both their jabs as of 12 September, 75.65% of the population aged over 16.

10) Fairford Leys