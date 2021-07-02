Covid stats Friday July 2: Aylesbury Vale records another 57 cases but no hospital admissions
There have been just two hospital admissions in the last seven days
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 4:47 pm
Updated
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 5:05 pm
Aylesbury Vale has recorded another 57 cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours bringing the total in the last week to 353.
Thankfully there were no new hospital admissions and have only been two this week.
Over 135,000 people have now received their first Covid-19 vaccination in Aylesbury Vale and just under 100,000 have received their second dose.
There were no deaths registered in the last week due to Covid-19.
Dozens of cases of the Delta variant have been recorded across the Vale recently, though. And the Health Agency is urging everyone who is yet to be vaccinated to get their jabs.