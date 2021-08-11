Covid update: here's how many new cases were recorded in Aylesbury Vale in the last 24 hours

Another 68 new Covid cases have been reported by the Government in Aylesbury Vale in the past 24 hours.

Today's figures (August 11) show a slight decline from yesterday's findings when 71 infections were reported in Aylesbury Vale.

No virus-linked deaths were confirmed in the area by Public Health England. The Government reports Covid-related deaths when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

Case numbers increased in the UK today, despite data for Wales not being included in the daily totals.

Lab-confirmed Covid cases increased by over 6,000, despite Wales' absence, 29,612 positive tests were confirmed.

Another 104 Covid-linked deaths were confirmed in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours.