The summer holidays are almost over for teenagers in Aylesbury Vale and an increasing number will be heading back to the classroom with a Covid vaccine in their arm.

Despite more than 77% of the UK’s adult population now being vaccinated against coronavirus, the roll-out is still in the early stages for under-18s.

While Covid symptoms in children are largely asymptomatic or mild, vaccination opened for those aged 16 and 17 three weeks ago.

The neighbourhoods in Aylesbury Vale where the most under 18s have received a Covid jab

The USA and countries in the EU including France, Spain and Italy are currently offering the jabs to over 12s, but the UK is proving more hesitant.

Vaccinations are currently only being offered to children aged 12 to 15 who are at higher risk from coronavirus or who live with someone who has a suppressed immune system.

Across England, more than half a million under-18s have now been vaccinated against coronavirus, representing 14% of the 12-17 population. In the South East of England 94,515 under 18s have received their first dose and in Bucks 6,281 under 18s have been jabbed.

Population figures are mid-year estimates from the Office for National Statistics so may not be exact.

Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in Aylesbury Vale have the greatest number of under 18s vaccinated against coronavirus as children prepare to return to school.

Here are the 13 areas of Aylesbury Vale where the most under 18s have been jabbed, going in descending order, starting with the neighbourhood were the uptake has been highest:

1) Wendover - 175 vaccinations - 25% (12-17 population)

2) Newton Longville & Great Horwood - 98 vaccinations - 23%

3) Longwick, Kimble & Lacey Green - 90 vaccinations - 20%

4) Haddenham, Dinton & Stone - 108 vaccinations - 20%

5) Wing, Wingrave & Bierton - 109 vaccinations - 19%

6) Princes Risborough - 86 vaccinations - 19%

7) Bledlow, Cadmore End & Hambleden Valley - 98 vaccinations - 19%

8) Winslow & Padbury - 75 vaccinations - 19%

9) Stoke Mandeville & Aston Clinton - 139 vaccinations - 18%

10) Marsh Gibbon, Steeple Claydon & Tingewick - 141 vaccinations - 18%

11) Cheddington, Pitstone & Edlesborough - 141 vaccinations - 17%

12) Victoria Park - 69 vaccinations - 17%