Daily Covid case numbers fall in Aylesbury Vale

Today (August 16), the Government recorded a further 60 Covid cases in Aylesbury Vale in the last 24 hours.

This is a decrease from the number of cases reported on a daily basis recently, yesterday 72 new positive tests were confirmed.

No Covid-linked deaths were reported in Aylesbury Vale in the past 24 hours. Public Health England reports a virus-related death when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

60 Covid cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours