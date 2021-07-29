Daily Covid case numbers rise slightly in Aylesbury Vale as hospital admissions plateau

Covid case numbers increased slightly in Aylesbury Vale today (July 29), with another 56 infections confirmed in the past 24 hours.

Buckinghamshire Healthcare has admitted 16 patients suffering with Covid into its hospitals in the past week.

The latest admission figures largely match last week's data when 17 patients had tested positive.

In total 10 virus-infected patients remain in hospital across the Bucks NHS group, one is currently using ventilation equipment.

Today's small increase in daily cases from 48 to 56, doesn't change the larger decline in infections throughout Aylesbury Vale.

Across the area 419 new cases have been reported in the past seven days, a 39.8% decrease from the previous week.

New data revealed yesterday shows that whilst cases have decreased in Aylesbury Vale recently, the proportion of people testing positive has actually gone up.

The latest available statistics show that in Aylesbury Vale there was a 12.4% drop in the number of people tested, overriding the 9.9% decrease in reported cases.

No Covid-linked deaths were recorded in Aylesbury Vale today, the Government confirms these when someone dies within 28 days of returning a positive test.

Across the UK, 31,117 new Covid cases have been reported and 85 virus-linked deaths were confirmed in the past 24 hours.