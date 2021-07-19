Daily Covid cases fall in Aylesbury Vale on Freedom Day

Daily Covid case numbers dropped in Aylesbury Vale on Freedom Day (July 19).

On the day that wearing a face covering and social distancing became advised rather than legally required, 50 new cases were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale.

This is a significant dip from last week's figures, 82 cases were confirmed on Sunday, whilst the previous three days saw over 100 positive tests returned in the region.

50 new Covid cases were reported in Aylesbury Vale on July 17

No Covid-linked deaths were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale today. The Government records these deaths when someone passes within 28 days of returning a positive test.

A further 63 first and 600 second dose vaccinations were recorded in the region.

The UK also saw a decrease in daily case numbers as a whole, 39,950 new lab-confirmed Covid infections were reported. Daily case numbers across the nation had rose above 50,000 on Saturday.