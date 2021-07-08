Dramatic fall in daily Covid cases in Aylesbury Vale, while hospital admissions increase significantly

Aylesbury Vale s daily Covid case numbers dropped significantly with just 28 new positive tests returned today (July 8).

Recently daily case numbers have comfortably surpassed 50 cases every 24 hours, yesterday 65 positive tests were returned. That figure of 65 was a fall from Tuesday when another 83 cases were confirmed in the region.

Whilst case numbers dipped to a stable level, the update on hospital admissions has gone in the opposite direction.

28 new Covid cases were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale today

Accurate up to July 4, the latest update from Public Health England shows 10 people were admitted to Buckinghamshire Healthcare due to the coronavirus. This was a rise of 400% in comparison to the data from the previous seven days.

No deaths that could be linked to the virus were confirmed by the government, these are defined as instances when someone passes within 28 days of returning a positive test.

Updated rollout figures confirmed 324 and 335 first and second dose vaccines have been delivered respectively in Aylesbury Vale.

UK statistics on the whole are very similar to yesterday's high figures. A further 32,551 coronavirus cases were confirmed and 35 deaths were recorded. A further 456 people suffering with Covid have been admitted to hospital in the past 24 hours.