Free Slimming World sessions to help people in Bucks fight lockdown weight gain

Buckinghamshire Council is supporting Public Health England’s latest Better Health campaign, to encourage adults across the nation to lose any excess weight, eat more healthily and get active this summer.

The new campaign offers free evidence-based support and guidance to those working towards a healthier weight. There are a variety of NHS endorsed apps which will help people to introduce changes that will help them eat better and get active this summer, including the newly updated NHS Weight Loss Plan app.

New research, due to be published shortly by Public Health England, suggests that those who used and followed the NHS Weight Loss Plan app over 12 weeks, reported a loss on average of almost a stone (5.8kg).

The move follows a nationwide survey of over 5,000 adults which revealed that more than four in 10 (41 per cent) adults in England say they have put on weight since the first lockdown in March 2020.

Those who put weight on gained on average half a stone (4.1kg), with one in five (21 per cent) reporting putting on a stone or more (6.1kg-9kg). In adults aged 35 to 65 years old, the average weight gain for those who put on weight rises to over 10lbs (4.6kg) nationally.

The new insights show the extent that lockdowns have impacted people’s eating and physical activity habits. Unhealthy eating habits, such as snacking and comfort eating, were reported as the main contributor to weight gain during the pandemic for nearly half (46 per cent) of those who reported gaining weight.

A high proportion (89 per cent) of adults who said they gained weight since March 2020 said it was important for them to introduce new healthy habits this summer, with nearly half (49 per cent) saying they would like to have a healthier diet. Half of adults (53 per cent) feel optimistic about making the changes they desire, and a majority (57 per cent) would welcome more advice on eating more healthily, ideas for doing so on a budget and ideas for exercise routines.

Carl Jackson, deputy cabinet member for Health and Wellbeing (Public Health) at Bucks Council, said: “We are proud to be supporting the Better Health campaign and we encourage our residents to live healthier lives.

“We know the importance of being more physically active and eating more healthily. This campaign complements some of the other campaigns we have running in Buckinghamshire, including ‘Take a walk, not the car’, Active Communities and the Holiday Activities and Food programme.

“Getting started is often the hardest bit, but help is at hand. In Buckinghamshire we have a free healthy lifestyle support service called Live Well Stay Well, which offers advice on losing weight, getting more active, stopping smoking and drinking less.

"To start your journey to better health, visit the Live Well Stay Well website www.livewellstaywellbucks.co.uk or call 01628 857311 to see how they can help you lead a healthier lifestyle.

"You could also search ‘Better Health’ or visit nhs.uk/BetterHealth for free tools and support.​