Further increase in daily Covid case figures reported in Aylesbury Vale

Covid case numbers increased in Aylesbury Vale again today (August 18), with 92 new infections reported by the Government.

Yesterday 79 new positive tests were returned in Aylesbury Vale.

A 30% increase in new cases has been recorded by Public Health England across the last seven days, 595 new infections have been confirmed in total.

92 new Covid cases were reported in Aylesbury Vale on August 18

No Covid linked deaths were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale today. Virus-related deaths are reported when someone passes within 28 days of contracting the virus.

Across the whole area only 12 first dose vaccinations and 130 second dose jabs were recorded in a 24-hour period.

In Aylesbury Vale 85.2% of adults have received their first dose and 73.7% of over 18s are fully vaccinated against Covid. Both percentages trail the national averages of 89.6% and 77.5% of first and second dose vaccines delivered across the UK respectively.