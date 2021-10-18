GP patient survey: Winslow's surgery one of the easiest in Bucks to book an appointment

Patients’ satisfaction with booking a GP appointment is on the rise, despite a public row brewing over whether doctors are seeing enough people face to face.

The majority of patients (71%) had a good experience booking an appointment, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos MORI on behalf of NHS England.

This is up from 65% in the 2020 survey.

Patients’ satisfaction with booking a GP appointment is on the rise nationally

The patient survey contacted 2.4 million people from January to April of this year to gather information on how patients feel about their local GP service, and around a third of them responded.

The results reveal the best and worst-rated surgeries in Buckinghamshire and beyond.

They also shed light on people’s experiences of booking an appointment locally.

Winslow's surgery was voted fifth easiest to make an appointment at, among the GP practices in the NHS Bucks Clinical Commissioning Group area.

Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said their experience of booking an appointment was ‘very good’.

There were 262 survey forms sent out to patients at 3W Health, which incudes the GP surgeries in Winslow, Wing and Whitchurch.

The response rate was 51.5%.

When asked about their experience of making an appointment, 85.4% said it was very good/fairly good and 8% said it was very poor/fairly poor.

Buckingham's Swan Practice ranked 31st out of the 48 GP practices surveyed in the NHS Bucks Clinical Commissioning Group.

There were 307 survey forms sent out to patients at the Swan Practice, and the response rate was 43.3%.

When asked about their experience of making an appointment, 71.6% said it was very good/fairly good and 10.3% said it was very poor/fairly poor.

The issue of whether GPs are offering enough face-to-face appointments as Covid-19 restrictions ease remains hotly debated.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has now unveiled a £250 million package for GPs in England to improve access to their services - but only if they increase the number of in-person consultations.