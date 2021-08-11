Health Secretary Sajid Javid pays a visit to Milton Keynes hospital

Health Secretary Sajid Javid visited Milton Keynes hospital today to see the progress of £10 million worth of government-funded improvements.

Mr Javid was shown the new Maple Unit, which will provide improved integrated access to primary care, community and mental health services and social care for patients with complex or multiple needs who attend A&E.

The unit will have 26 new beds and 16 assessment rooms.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Milton Keynes North MP Ben Everitt, hospital CEO Joe Harrison and the new CEO of NHS England Amanda Pritchard

Mr Javid was joined by Milton Keynes North MP Ben Everitt, Milton Keynes University Hospital CEO Joe Harrison and the new CEO of NHS England Amanda Pritchard to see the new facility.

Another other topic of discussion during the visit was the plans for a new £200 million Women and Children’s Hospital, which has been campaigned for by both local of Milton Keynes' Conservative MPs.

Ben Everitt said: “It was fantastic to have Sajid Javid in Milton Keynes to see for himself the incredible work Joe and the team are doing at MKU Hospital.