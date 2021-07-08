Hospitals in Bucks see a rise in A&E visits

More patients visited A&E at Buckinghamshire's hospitals last month, with demand rising above the levels seen over the same period last year.

NHS England figures show 13,190 patients visited A&E departments within the Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust in June.

That was a rise of seven per cent on the 12,363 visits recorded during May, and 52 per cent more than the 8,681 patients seen in June 2020.

The number of visits to A&E at Bucks hospitals is rising

The figures show attendances were below the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic – in June 2019, there were 13,740 visits to A&E at Buckinghamshire Healthcare.

The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 26 per cent were via minor injury units.

Meanwhile, around nine per cent were via consultant-led departments with single specialties, such as eye conditions or dental problems.

Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.

That was an increase of four per cent compared to May, and 53 per cent more than the 1.4 million seen during June 2020 – a reflection of lower-than-usual numbers for that month as more people avoided hospitals during the early days of the pandemic.

In June at Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust:

80 per cent of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95 per cent.