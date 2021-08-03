Impact of the pandemic on cancer treatment discussed in Buckingham lecture

Prof Sikora, right, is interviewed by vice-chancellor James Tooley

In the second of the University of Buckingham' s public lectures in the Tales from the Riverbank series, leading oncologist Prof Karol Sikora outlined the impact of the pandemic on cancer treatment, and touched on some of the thorny ethical issues facing doctors in the aftermath.

Originally scheduled to take place in vice-chancellor James Tooley's garden, the talk actually took place in the Radcliffe Centre, just a stone's throw from the vice-chancellor's residence, due to inclement weather. All future talks will be held there if the weather is not fine.

Prof Sikora revealed that, in the month of April 2020, we would have expected around 30,000 new cancer patients in the UK. But the biopsy rate was actually less than 10 per cent of that.

Prof Karol Sikora

Prof Sikora, who is the Founding Dean of the University of Buckingham Medical School, said: "Other relevant metrics also show a huge reduction including the number of new consultant referrals of all types – two-week wait, urgent (six weeks) and routine (three months), the endoscopy rate and the uptake of scans.

"New patient flow to cancer services for chemotherapy, immunotherapy and radiotherapy was reduced to a trickle at that time."

And he said problems remain, with a continued delay in the diagnostic pathways for cancer, leading to significant upward stage migration of many tumours and persisting difficulties in scheduling primary surgical intervention, especially for chest and abdominal surgery requiring complex procedures only possible under general anaesthesia.

He added: "These delays will now inevitably cause upward stage migration in many patients, so reducing overall five-year survival significantly in many patients.

"Primary cancers usually confined to single organs are more likely to spread to lymph nodes and other structures.

"Effective treatment will require more complex surgery and require more medical intervention – chemotherapy, immunotherapy and radiotherapy to achieve optimal outcome.

"We will need to take carefully considered shortcuts such as fewer radiotherapy fractions and the use of oral chemotherapy to substitute for some drugs.

"There will be serious emotional difficulties for cancer patients and their families, who will have to be informed of the effects of delay and the possible consequences on their long-term survival."

Prof Sikora also raised the issue of making decisions as to who should be treated.

"You can't value one life above another," he said.