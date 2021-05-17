Just one Covid-19 patient being cared for in hospital in Buckinghamshire

Just one coronavirus patient was being cared for in hospital in Bucks on Tuesday, May 11

Only one coronavirus patient was being cared for in hospital in Buckinghamshire as of Tuesday, May 11, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 at Bucks Healthcare NHS Trust by 8am on May 11 was down from three on the same day the previous week.

Four weeks ago, there were three beds occupied by Covid-19 patients.

Across England there were 921 people in hospital with Covid as of May 11, with 126 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 55 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 62 per cent.

The figures also show that three new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust in the week to May 9.

Milton Keynes University Hospital Trust was caring for seven coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, May 11 - in line with the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 42 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 12.