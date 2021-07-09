Nearly two-thirds of people in Bucks now fully vaccinated against Covid-19

Nearly two-thirds of all eligible people across Buckinghamshire have now received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, new figures reveal.

NHS data shows 280,548 people had received both jabs by July 4 – 65% of those aged 16 and over, based on latest population estimates for mid-2020 from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those to have received both jabs, 273,606 were aged 25 and over – 71% of the age group.

Covid jab

It means 6,942 people aged between 16 to 25 have received both doses.

Meanwhile, 375,317 people in Buckinghamshire have received at least one dose of a vaccine – 87% of those aged 16 and over.

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage for residents who are fully vaccinated between different areas across Buckinghamshire.

These figures are based on mid-2019 estimates – the latest at neighbourhood level.

Areas with the highest coverage:

1) Stoke Mandeville & Aston Clinton, with 77.3% of people aged 16 and over fully vaccinated.

2) Longwick, Kimble & Lacey Green, 77.2%

3) Granborough, Stewkley & Great Brickhill, 76.7%

Areas with the lowest coverage:

1) Oakridge & Castlefield, 43.8%

2) Gatehouse, 46.8%

3) Aylesbury Central, 47.3%

Across England, 28.2 million people had received a second dose of the jab by July 4 – 62% of the population aged over 16 and over.

That includes 27.3 million people aged 25 and over – 69% of the age group.

In total, 37.8 million people had received at least one dose of a vaccine by the same date, covering 83% of people over 16.

Despite the success of the rollout, some staff at care homes in Buckinghamshire have not been fully vaccinated.

The figures show 3,301 out of 4,779 eligible staff, including agency workers, at older adult care homes had received two doses of a vaccine by July 4 – meaning 31% have not been fully vaccinated.