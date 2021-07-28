New choir for mental health and wellbeing starting in Buckingham

A local music teacher is starting a new choir in Buckingham that's aimed at bolstering people's mental health and wellbeing

Lucy Bignall, who lives in Adstock, is launching the inclusive choir in September as part of the Sing out Strong project, which has been widely featured on TV.

Provided there is no change to the current coronavirus restrictions, the Buckingham SOS choir will meet in person on Tuesday nights at The [email protected] Close from September 7.

Lucy Bignall with one of her choirs, before lockdown

Lucy, who teaches violin and piano as well as singing, said: "I have always been struck by how important singing is for mental health and how the members of my choirs leave with a smile on their faces, however they may have arrived.

"Obviously, mental health is something we are all very aware of at the moment and so I am very excited to be starting this new choir in September and hope that it will reach as many

in the community as possible."

Sing out Strong (SOS) began as a small family of choirs for mental health and wellbeing in the Herefordshire area, set up by Emma Rowland in 2019, who has herself been diagnosed with PTSD. Sing out Strong sessions have at their heart the ethos of singing for the benefit of mental health and wellbeing.

Choirmaster Lucy Bignall

SOS was the first UK choir to make the switch to online rehearsals during the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic, when Emma realised that there would be thousands of singers around the world missing the support, friendship, music and routine of their regular choirs and so launched the SOS Virtual Choir through free, live-streamed sessions on Facebook.

From this autumn, new SOS choirs will be launching all over the UK - including Buckingham - all based on singing for the benefit of mental health and wellbeing.

There will be no auditions, members do not have to be able to read music and there is a free taster session.