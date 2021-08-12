Over 100 new Covid infections have been confirmed by the Government in Aylesbury Vale in the past 24 hours.

Today's figures (August 12), released by Public Health England show that over 100 new infections have been reported in just one day, for the first time in almost a month.

In total, 104 infections were reported in the area today. With a high amount of daily figures returned, Aylesbury Vale has recorded a 28.7% increase in Covid cases in the past seven days, compared to the week prior.

104 new Covid infections were recorded in Aylesbury Vale today

No new Covid-linked deaths were reported in the region.

These deaths are defined by the Government when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

Hospital admissions in Buckinghamshire have also soared, data released today confirmed 21 new Covid-infected patients have been admitted in the past seven days.

Last week, 14 new patients were hospitalised after testing positive. Data provided today on hospital admissions within the Buckinghamshire Healthcare Trust is accurate up to August 8.

Currently there are 15 people infected with Covid in Bucks hospitals, one of them requires ventilation.

UK figures show 33,074 new Covid cases have been confirmed, this data includes two days' worth of figures for Wales, as the nation's case and death figures weren't recorded yesterday due to a system error.