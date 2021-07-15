Over 100 Covid cases confirmed in Aylesbury Vale today

More than 100 new Covid cases have been confirmed in Aylesbury Vale in just 24 hours, the Government revealed today (July 15).

In total, 105 positive tests were returned in the region. The high number of cases reported today, means Aylesbury Vale's seven-day total is back on the rise.

In the past seven days 504 new cases have been confirmed, an 11.8% rise from the previous week.

New hospital admission data has been released for the first time in a week. At Buckinghamshire Healthcare clinics a further five Covid-related admissions have been confirmed.

This is a 50% drop from the previous week when 10 new patients were admitted. Two of the five patients combatting the virus are currently on ventilation.

No virus-linked deaths were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale, the government defines these as incidents when someone passes within 28 days of recording a positive test.

Aylesbury Vale rollout figures reveal a further 211 first and 467 second dose vaccinations were recorded in the past 24 hours.

Overall figures worsened across the UK. Another 48,553 Covid cases were confirmed and 63 deaths were recorded. Case numbers for the nation have reached their highest point since mid-January, whilst the daily death toll for the UK remains much lower than it was at the start of the third lockdown.