Over 100 Covid cases reported in Aylesbury Vale this weekend

Another 108 Covid infections have been recorded by the Government in Aylesbury Vale this weekend.

On Saturday (July 31), 48 new Covid cases were recorded by Public Health England and yesterday 60 new positive tests were returned.

Overall, case numbers continue to improve in the region, in the past seven days 366 new infections were reported a 37.4% drop from the week prior.

No new Covid linked deaths were recorded in Aylesbury Vale this weekend. The Government records these deaths when someone passes within 28 days of returning a positive test.

Across the UK a further 50,614 cases were confirmed and a further 136 virus-linked deaths were recorded in the past 48 hours.