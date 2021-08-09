Over 100 new Covid cases and one death confirmed in Aylesbury Vale this weekend

Another Covid-linked death was reported by the government in Aylesbury Vale this weekend.

Public Health England reports deaths as Covid-linked when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive. Now, two deaths of this kind have been recorded in Aylesbury Vale in the past seven days.

Across the weekend 129 further Covid infections were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale, 52 yesterday (August 8) and 77 on Saturday.

One Covid-linked death was recorded in Aylesbury Vale on August 7

With a high amount of infections being recorded on Saturday case numbers have now increased in the region in the past seven days. In total, 431 new Covid cases have been reported a 17.8% increase from the previous week.

The latest rollout figures for the area show 70.5% of the population have been vaccinated twice and 85% of adults in Aylesbury Vale have received their first dose.

In the UK a further 56,041 Covid infections were recorded this weekend and 142 virus-linked deaths were confirmed.