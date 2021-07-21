Over 100 new Covid infections confirmed in Aylesbury Vale today

Over 100 Covid cases were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale for the second straight day, today (July 21).

Yesterday, 131 new cases of Covid were confirmed across the region.

In the past seven days 719 new infections have been confirmed a 68.4% rise from the previous week.

109 Covid cases were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale today

No virus-linked deaths were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale today, the Government registers Covid-related deaths when someone passes away within 28 days of returning a positive test.