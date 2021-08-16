A further 163 Covid infections were reported by the Government in Aylesbury Vale over the weekend.

Yesterday (August 15), 72 new positive tests were confirmed in the area and 91 more infections were recorded on Saturday.

In the past seven days Covid cases have risen by 28.5% with 554 infections recorded, a 123 case rise from the previous week.

No new Covid-linked deaths were recorded in Aylesbury Vale this weekend. Public Health England records Covid-related deaths when someone passes within 28 days of testing positive.

No Covid-related deaths were recorded in Aylesbury Vale in the past seven days, a major improvement from last week when two fatalities were confirmed.

Latest rollout data for the area shows 85.2% of adults have received their first dose and 73% of over 18s have been jabbed twice.

In the UK as a whole, another 56,270 Covid infections were reported in the past 48 hours. Another 154 people in the UK lost their lives after testing positive.

In the past seven days, cases and deaths have risen by 4.9 and 5.7% respectively in the UK.