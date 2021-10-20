Buckingham' s GP practice is desperately running out of space and urgently needs new premises, a document on The Swan Practice website reveals.

For years, The Swan Practice has been working on plans to move its two Buckingham-based surgeries - North End and Verney Close - into a new, purpose-built site at Lace Hill.

But some residents have been resistant to the plans.

Only 10 parking spaces are available at North End Surgery in Buckingham

Patients now have the chance to find out more and ask questions at two drop-in events at Buckingham Community Centre.

They can also give feedback to The Swan Practice at the drop-in sessions on Wednesday, October 27, and Tuesday, November 2, from noon to 2pm both days.

The Swan Practice says it is vital that a solution is found to the problems faced by the its current surgeries in Buckingham.

It says the premises at North End and Verney Close are no longer suitable for the requirements of modern general practice.

Poor ventilation and lighting and cramped space, creates an unpleasant and inadequate working environment for office staff at Masonic House

They cannot meet the needs of the growing population in the Buckingham area and are already over capacity with patient numbers.

They have poor disabled access, very limited parking and are not satisfactory working environments for staff, and they cannot be expanded or redeveloped to the necessary standards.

A document entitled Swan Practice Building Concerns on the practice website illustrates the problems.

The drop-in events form part of a public consultation on the future of GP and healthcare services in the Buckingham area

Limited storage space at North End Surgery means stored items now encroach heavily into workspaces and rest areas

Hundreds of people have already had their say, but there is still time for others to make their voices heard before the consultation ends on November 16.

The Swan Practice says the proposed new site on Lace Hill would deliver a fuller range of healthcare services in a safer, modern environment with better parking facilities, and enable it to house some of the services patients currently have to travel to hospital for.

The practice is also in discussions with other healthcare providers and community organisations that may be interested in having a presence at the proposed site, with the aim of creating a new building which would serve the healthcare needs of the growing community in and around Buckingham for many years to come.

Some NHS funding is available to support the Lace Hill proposal, but it can only move forward if the practice is able to develop an affordable plan, matched with the necessary finance.

Accessibility is a major issue at Verney Close Surgery

Executive partner Dr George Gavriel said: “We want as many of our patients as possible to give their views on these plans.

"Our goal as a GP practice is to deliver the best possible services to our patients in an environment that is safe, comfortable and fit for the purposes of a modern general practice.

"Unfortunately, that is no longer possible in our current premises in Buckingham.

"Our surgeries are already beyond their capacity in terms of patient numbers and our population is growing.

"Doing nothing is simply not an option if we want to continue to meet the needs of our patients.

“So if you haven’t had the chance to tell us what you think yet, please get in touch.

"You can do this by post, email, an online survey, or you can come to visit us in person at one of our upcoming drop-in sessions.”

More information on the consultation can be found hereAs well as the drop-in sessions, patients can give feedback by emailing [email protected] (please include the word ‘Premises’ in the subject line); by post to The Business Manager, The Swan Practice, Masonic House Surgery, 26 High Street, Buckingham, MK18 1NU; or online Online, via a survey on the Your Voice Bucks platform.

Residents can also put their comments through the letterbox at any of the surgeries.