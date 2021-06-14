Temporary move for maternity services at Stoke Mandeville Hospital

Maternity and gynaecology outpatient services at Stoke Mandeville Hospital are being moved to a temporary location while facilities are being upgraded

Bucks Healthcare NHS Trust has announced a programme of building work to improve its maternity and gynaecology facilities at Stoke Mandeville Hospital will start this summer.

Meanwhile, antenatal and gynaecology outpatient clinics will be temporarily relocated to a different part of the hospital.

Building work will begin this summer and continue until spring next year when the new, improved maternity and gynaecology outpatients department is expected to open.

Deputy chief nurse Tina Charlton said: “We are tremendously excited to begin the work to transform and update our maternity unit at Stoke Mandeville Hospital.

"We pride ourselves on the high levels of safe and compassionate care provided by our teams and are pleased that we will be able to provide state-of-the-art facilities for those receiving care.”

Everyone who needs to have their antenatal or gynaecology appointments relocated will be advised in advance of their appointment.

The trust says it has taken appropriate measures to ensure a safe and high standard of care is maintained during the work to improve its facilities.

To maintain safe social distancing, it will continue to request that patients arrive no more than 10 minutes before appointments to prevent overcrowding of waiting areas.