In a year when GP appointments were more likely to be a phone call than a face-to-face meeting, it seems patients’ satisfaction with their local surgeries has remained high.

That’s according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos MORI on behalf of NHS England.

The survey contacted 2.4 million people from January to April of this year to gather information on how patients feel about their local GP service, and around a third of them responded.

The results reveal the best and worst surgeries in Aylesbury Vale and beyond.

Across the country, 83% of people described their overall experience as ‘very good’ or ‘fairly good’, slightly higher than last year’s rate of 81.8%.

But two-in-five (42%) admitted to avoiding making an appointment when they had needed one.

The most common reason for this was not wanting to be a burden on the NHS, followed by not wanting to catch Covid.

Are you happy with your local GP practice? Here we reveal the GP practices in Aylesbury Vale which were voted the best by you.

Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said they were ‘very good'.

1. Waddesdon Surgery There were 259 survey forms sent out to patients at Waddesdon Surgery. The response rate was 53%. Of these, 68.93% said it was very good and 24.2% said it was fairly good. Photo Sales

2. The Cross Keys Surgery There were 260 survey forms sent out to patients at The Cross Keys Surgery. The response rate was 53%. Of these, 63.36% said it was very good and 30.2% said it was fairly good. Photo Sales

3. Unity Health There were 306 survey forms sent out to patients at Unity Health. The response rate was 50%. Of these, 60.98% said it was very good and 31.97% said it was fairly good. Photo Sales

4. Haddenham Medical Centre There were 260 survey forms sent out to patients at Haddenham Medical Centre. The response rate was 50%. Of these, 56.22% said it was very good and 34.93% said it was fairly good. Photo Sales