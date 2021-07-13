Walk-in jabs available all this week (July 12-18) for over-18s with no need to book

Have your Pfizer jab

Walk-in jabs continue to be available at the Guttmann vaccination centre at Stoke Mandeville Stadium, Aylesbury

Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the centre, has decided to extend the opportunity to simply walk into the centre to get a jab, with no need to book first. This follows a series of open sessions last week which proved to be a success.

The centre has the capacity to vaccinate up to 600 people a day and welcomes people throughout the day who require Pfizer first and second doses (8 weeks minimum after first dose). The doors are open from 9.30am-7.30pm every day this week and through to Sunday, July 18.

Tehmeena Ajmal, Oxford Health’s Covid Operations Director, said: “Whoever you are, if you are aged 18 or older and you are yet to book your Covid jab, today should be the day you make that happen.

“By extending the opportunity to simply walk in we hope that more people will see how quick and easy it is and get their jab.

“It is just as vital to get your jab now as it was on day one.

“I also want to pay tribute to all the people who have worked so hard over many months to operate our vaccinations centres. Thanks to their efforts Oxford Health has administered more than 405,000 doses which contributes greatly to the national effort to get many people as possible protected.”

You can find the centre at Stoke Mandeville Stadium, Guttmann Road, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire HP21 9PP.

Marshals will direct you to the parking area which is separate to other bays for the use of people using the sports facilities.

Buses service Arriva service number 9, X30, or 300 go from Aylesbury bus station to the centre.

Please wear clothing that gives easy access to your non-dominant arm.

Be aware you may have to queue for a short while.

It would be helpful if you could tell staff your NHS number. If you don’t know it you can find your NHS number online by using the Find your NHS number service or by logging on to the NHS App (you’ll need to register if you have not used it before). Having your NHS number will speed up the process, but it is not essential.

For updates on dates and times of drop-in vaccine centres in Bucks, and all local vaccination news, go to: