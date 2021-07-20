Well-known physician talks about Cancer Care in the Pandemic at Buckingham lecture

The founding dean of the University of Buckingham s School of Medicine, Prof Karol Sikora, will be the second speaker at vice-chancellor Professor James Tooley's Tales from the Riverbank series - open to local residents - which he is hosting in the beautiful riverside garden of his home.

Prof Sikora is a British physician specialising in oncology, and his talk for the evening will be on Cancer Care in the Pandemic.

He has been outspoken in the national media about how damaging the pandemic has been for cancer patients, many of whom have not sought screening or treatment because they did not want to go to a hospital for fear of catching coronavirus.

Prof Karol Sikora

The talk will be at Ondaatje Hall, Church Street, which is the vice-chancellor's university residence, on Wednesday July 28. Doors open 5.30pm and the session finishes at 7pm.

People attending are requested to bring a blanket or chair to sit on. Light refreshments will be served.

Prof Tooley said: "It was fantastic to see local people as well as students and staff at the first lecture last week and we were blessed with great weather.

"Prof Sikora is hugely knowledgeable and respected and is speaking on a topical and very important issue."