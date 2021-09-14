Buckinghamshire residents invited to nominate 'heritage assets' for local list

Buckinghamshire residents are being invited to nominate local 'heritage assets' - sites and items which contribute to the identity and character of their local area - for the Local Heritage List.

While Bucks already has many listed buildings and scheduled monuments, the threshold for meeting these criteria is very high - which means that many locally important assets have little or no protection, and there's a danger of them being lost over time.

Buckinghamshire Council is one of 22 local authorities to have been awarded government funds to help improve the standard of locally held lists.

The misspelt Buckingham sign at Maids Moreton. Could it make the Local Heritage List?

The Local Heritage List seeks to identify locally significant assets and celebrate their contribution to local identity and character.

Developing the list gives Bucks residents the chance to nominate important assets around the county that are not currently listed, but that have significant heritage interest.

All kinds of assets can be considered for local listing, including historic buildings, buildings demonstrating local style, archaeological sites such as upstanding earthworks or buried remains, landscape features, historic gardens and parks, public works of art, monuments and street furniture, including signage.

Bucks residents can make nominations for the Local Heritage List, or volunteer to assist the project team via Buckinghamshire Councils new online tool here.

Deputy council leader Gareth Williams, said: “Buckinghamshire is a county rich in history and culture, so I am very excited about the opportunity to develop its Local Heritage List.